How to Get Started with Android Auto Wireless After Updating to Android 11

In other words, Android Auto wireless can now be used with any Android 11 device, as Google has removed the restrictions that limited the feature to Pixel and Samsung phones.However, you still need a compatible head unit. This means that unless the stereo system in the car does not support Android Auto wireless, you have no other option than stick with a cable, even if your device has already been updated to Android 11.The first thing you need to do when getting started with Android Auto wireless is to pair the phone and the car using Bluetooth. Google also recommends enabling Wi-Fi and location services during the process, and in some cases activating both of them is mandatory, as the pairing process would otherwise fail.When the pairing is complete, connect your Android phone to the car using a USB cable. That’s right, even if you want to use Android Auto wirelessly without a cable, the first-run experience requires a wired connection to complete the initial setup.Just like in the case of wired Android Auto, you need to follow the on-screen instructions to complete the wizard and configure the app just the way you like (there’s not much to configure anyway, so the process shouldn’t take more than a couple of minutes; just make sure your car is parked during this whole thing).When you’re done and Android Auto is running on the screen, you can just disconnect the USB cable and voila, the app doesn’t close, and you can continue using it wirelessly. The next time you get in the car and start the engine, Android Auto should automatically launch wirelessly, as long as the smartphone and the head unit remain paired.