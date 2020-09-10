Android Auto Wireless Seems to Be Broken on Android 11

Oh, well, this didn’t take long. The Android Auto feature that so many users have been drooling after in Android 11 appears to be broken, as some of those who installed the new operating system claim that connecting to their cars wirelessly isn’t working.
Android 11 is officially here for the first set of devices, including Google’s very own Pixels, and one of the highlights this time is support for Android Auto wireless on all phones.
In other words, as long as your car is compatible with Android Auto wireless, you can use any phone you want to power the whole thing, as Android 11 no longer forces you to have a Google Pixel or a Samsung device.
But as it turns out, not even owning a Google Pixel guarantees that Android Auto wireless would be working correctly on Android 11, as I’m now seeing reports that the feature is broken down after the update to the new operating system version.
All users who came across the bug claim that everything is working correctly with a wired connection, but when it comes to running Android Auto without a cable, this feature doesn’t seem to run.
“I cannot connect my Android 11- Pixel 2 phone to my 2018 Chevy Tahoe over wireless. When I hit the projection button on my GM head unit, it says my device will only connect via USB. I have Bluetooth on my phone and it's connected to the car. It worked flawlessly over USB on Android 10 and 11. I deleted the Android Auto connection in my car and re-added it but still no luck,” one user explains on the forums.
While you still need a head unit that can run Android Auto wirelessly even on Android 11, some of these users claim their cars do come with such capabilities, only that the new feature is nowhere to be seen after the update to the new OS version.
A member of the Android Auto team says the wireless issue has already been forwarded to the engineers in charge of the feature, and more information should be provided shortly.
In the meantime, the best way to go is to just stick with a wired connection. And if you’re looking for a high-quality Android Auto cable to power the whole thing, this one right here could really come in handy.
In other words, as long as your car is compatible with Android Auto wireless, you can use any phone you want to power the whole thing, as Android 11 no longer forces you to have a Google Pixel or a Samsung device.
But as it turns out, not even owning a Google Pixel guarantees that Android Auto wireless would be working correctly on Android 11, as I’m now seeing reports that the feature is broken down after the update to the new operating system version.
All users who came across the bug claim that everything is working correctly with a wired connection, but when it comes to running Android Auto without a cable, this feature doesn’t seem to run.
“I cannot connect my Android 11- Pixel 2 phone to my 2018 Chevy Tahoe over wireless. When I hit the projection button on my GM head unit, it says my device will only connect via USB. I have Bluetooth on my phone and it's connected to the car. It worked flawlessly over USB on Android 10 and 11. I deleted the Android Auto connection in my car and re-added it but still no luck,” one user explains on the forums.
While you still need a head unit that can run Android Auto wirelessly even on Android 11, some of these users claim their cars do come with such capabilities, only that the new feature is nowhere to be seen after the update to the new OS version.
A member of the Android Auto team says the wireless issue has already been forwarded to the engineers in charge of the feature, and more information should be provided shortly.
In the meantime, the best way to go is to just stick with a wired connection. And if you’re looking for a high-quality Android Auto cable to power the whole thing, this one right here could really come in handy.