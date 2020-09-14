An M.C. Escher Inspired Parking Lot for Bikes is Open for Business in The Hague

Waze Broken Down on Android Auto After Android 11 Update

In theory, Android 11 was supposed to improve the experience with Android Auto, especially because it unlocks the wireless mode for all devices running this OS version. 6 photos



One of the most recent issues appears to concern Waze, the Google-owned traffic navigation app that so many of us turn to both on mobile devices and on Android Auto or CarPlay to beat traffic jams and reach a destination faster.



Several users have



Most often, the issues happen on Google Pixel phones, as they are part of the first Android 11 rollout wave. Several other brands, including OnePlus, are already providing the Android 11 update to select devices, while Samsung will wait until late 2020 to release it for flagship models.



However, there’s a good chance that Waze is no longer working correctly on Android Auto due to the updated permission settings in Android 11.



Some say that configuring Waze to access the location “only when using the app” is what breaks down the app, as it can no longer determine where you are on Android Auto, even if the app itself is running. So the workaround this time would be just providing Waze with full access to your location (just enable the option to “allow all the time” in the settings on your Android device).



