5 Google Silently Releases a Waze Redesign on Both Android and iPhone

4 New Google Maps Updates Launched for Android and Android Auto Users

1 Google Releases Google Maps for iPhone Update with a Major New Feature

More on this:

The Latest iPhone Update Could Be Bad News for Google Maps and CarPlay Users

If Google Maps, Apple Maps, Waze, or any other navigation app is no longer working as expected on CarPlay after updating your iPhone to the latest iOS version, you’re not alone. 7 photos



While for now, the issue doesn’t seem to be super-widespread, which makes it even harder to figure out what’s going on since only some users are affected, it looks like the problem shows up after installing iOS 13.7 and iOS 14 beta 7.



Stable and beta builds sometimes come with the same code under the hood for the latest improvements, and this is why they also hit the same bugs on devices where they are installed.



The apps that are being used for navigation on CarPlay thus have a hard time figuring out where you are after updating the iPhone, and in many cases, they even think you’re going backward, obviously offering inaccurate navigation guidance.



This happened on my iPhone running iOS 13.7 too, but for some reason, the issue went away on its own, without me doing anything. I think that what fixed the whole thing in my case was an iPhone reboot, but for others, this doesn’t seem to be making any difference.



For the time being, it’s too early to tell how many users are affected and when a fix is supposed to land, but the good news is that Apple is getting ready to launch iOS 14 to all supported iPhone models later this month.



iOS 14 will come with a substantially improved CarPlay experience that includes not only support for wallpapers but also new apps. For example, CarPlay would begin allowing applications that are aimed at electric vehicles, and it’s now up to developers to bring them to users across the world.



While Google Maps isn’t working correctly on CarPlay, Apple Watch users have their own reason to be pleased with the app. Google Maps has recently been updated with As it turns out, the most recent iOS builds (both beta and stable) that Apple has shipped to supported iPhones come with a GPS problem that breaks down navigation apps on CarPlay.While for now, the issue doesn’t seem to be super-widespread, which makes it even harder to figure out what’s going on since only some users are affected, it looks like the problem shows up after installing iOS 13.7 and iOS 14 beta 7.Stable and beta builds sometimes come with the same code under the hood for the latest improvements, and this is why they also hit the same bugs on devices where they are installed.The apps that are being used for navigation on CarPlay thus have a hard time figuring out where you are after updating the iPhone, and in many cases, they even think you’re going backward, obviously offering inaccurate navigation guidance.This happened on my iPhone running iOS 13.7 too, but for some reason, the issue went away on its own, without me doing anything. I think that what fixed the whole thing in my case was an iPhone reboot, but for others, this doesn’t seem to be making any difference.For the time being, it’s too early to tell how many users are affected and when a fix is supposed to land, but the good news is that Apple is getting ready to launch iOS 14 to all supported iPhone models later this month.iOS 14 will come with a substantially improved CarPlay experience that includes not only support for wallpapers but also new apps. For example, CarPlay would begin allowing applications that are aimed at electric vehicles, and it’s now up to developers to bring them to users across the world.While Google Maps isn’t working correctly on CarPlay, Apple Watch users have their own reason to be pleased with the app. Google Maps has recently been updated with support for the Apple Watch , three years after this feature originally went away.