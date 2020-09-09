Google Announces New Waze Feature That Makes Planning Drives a Lot Easier

Not everybody knows this, but Waze isn’t just a super-handy traffic tool that you can use on your mobile device, as the parent company also offers a web-based interface that lets you check for traffic jams, construction zones, or speed cameras right from your desktop.
Available in all major browsers, this live map works pretty much the same as the mobile app, only that it doesn’t allow you to send reports for an obvious reason.
And beginning today, it’s getting a new feature that makes planning drives a lot more convenient.
Users who turn to the web-based interface to plan a drive can now save it directly to the app using just a single button in the browser, obviously as long as they are logged in with the same account.
Based on the planned drive information, Waze will continue to monitor the traffic conditions and send you notifications on the mobile phone to let you when it’s time to leave. This feature has been around for a while for scheduled drives that were configured on smartphones, but beginning this week, it’s also offered for the ones set up on the desktop and synced with the mobile phone using this new feature.
Logging in the web interface now makes more sense, as users can also view their saved locations, and thus plan drives a lot easier.
“This not only relieves the headache of entering your home address over and over, but it allows for 7-day customized planning on the Live Map. What time you should leave Monday might be very different than what time you should leave Friday,” the Waze team explains in an announcement today.
The new feature is available on both iPhone and Android with the latest updates, and for loading the web-based interface you can use any major browser available today, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, and Mozilla Firefox.
