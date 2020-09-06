Lawnchair Larry, the OG Balloon Man Who Flew Into Federal Airspace by Mistake

How to Temporarily Fix the Waze Audio Bug on CarPlay Until a New Update Launches

This is without a doubt an odd behavior, but the good news is that the Waze experience on CarPlay is set to be substantially refined rather sooner than later. The Google-owned company has already announced a And the living proof is a new super-annoying bug that’s happening on CarPlay these days and which makes it impossible for drivers to adjust the volume of the music that’s playing in their cars.More specifically, the issue, which first appeared earlier this year, got fixed, and now returned to haunt CarPlay users once again , breaks down the audio controls (both the steering wheel buttons and the ones on the head unit) in a way that only allows users to adjust the level of the navigation volume.In other words, if you want to increase or decrease the volume of the music that you’re listening to behind the wheel, using the dedicated controls in this regard only adjusts the navigation guidance volume.And the worst thing is that Waze doesn’t even have to be running to trigger this odd behavior, as it’s enough for the app to be installed on your iPhone to cause the whole thing in your car.While Waze hasn’t yet acknowledged the problem, so we still don’t know when a patch is supposed to land, the easiest workaround is to just remove the app completely until an update is released.But if you want to stick with Waze and still be able to control the music volume, you just need to always configure a destination in the app. In other words, whenever Waze is running, just make sure that it’s set to provide instructions to your destination, as having the app on the screen with no address configured seems to be the thing that’s triggering the bug.This is without a doubt an odd behavior, but the good news is that the Waze experience on CarPlay is set to be substantially refined rather sooner than later. The Google-owned company has already announced a September 15 event during which several significant improvements are likely to be officially revealed.