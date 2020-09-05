Waze Bug Is Wreaking Havoc on CarPlay One More Time and Users Are Done with It

While CarPlay users are typically very excited about new Waze updates because they could eventually bring support for the dashboard, there’s another reason these days to actually look in the store for a new version of the app.
It’s a bug that’s wreaking havoc on CarPlay and which first showed up earlier this year.
More specifically, the new old Waze bug makes it impossible for users to adjust the volume of the music playing on their head units when CarPlay is running. Using the volume controls in the car only increases and decreases the navigation volume, no matter what you do.
And the worst thing is that Waze doesn’t even have to be running to trigger the issue. By the looks of things, Waze being installed on the device is enough to break down the volume control.
The glitch was first discovered in May this year, and the Waze team shipped an update approximately a week after the first reports came out. The issue was fixed quite fast at this point, but now it seems it’s back for the majority of users.
I’m now seeing several reports (here, here, and here) about the Waze bug breaking down the volume control on CarPlay, and most users claim they’re deleting the app from their iPhones.
Unfortunately for the Google-owned app, this is indeed the only workaround that does the trick right now. Removing Waze from the iPhone is the only way to restore the default music control behavior, and needless to say, lots of users turn to it because nothing else works.
As for Waze, the company has remained completely tight-lipped on a potential fix, but expect one to be released in the coming days. Since this is a known bug, it shouldn’t take too long for Waze to figure out what’s going on.
On a similar front, Waze has already announced a major September 15 event when the team will reveal a pack of new features for its users, and support for the CarPlay dashboard could be one of the highlights.
