New Waze Features to Be Announced Next Week, Major CarPlay Update Likely

Google-owned Waze will host a digital event on September 15, and just as expected, the company will also announce a bunch of new features coming to users of the app.
According to the agenda published on the official Waze On website, Waze CEO Noam Bardin will hold the opening keynote, while Hila Roth, Head of Waze Communities, will then take the stage to discuss the community power that’s making the app so great.
Waze is entirely powered by users across the world, as their reports help the app determine a faster route to a defined destination by avoiding major slowdowns like traffic jams, accidents, and construction zones.
One of the most important moments of the event concerns the new features coming to Waze and Waze CarPool, with Nathanaelle Klein and Dafi Zakai, Waze Product Managers, to provide us with an early look at what’s to come to the mobile app in the coming updates.
While the Waze team has tried to remain completely tight-lipped on these new capabilities, it’s likely that the two officials will announce support for the CarPlay dashboard, a feature that Apple has officially unlocked earlier this year with the release of iOS 13.4.
Google Maps has recently been updated with CarPlay dashboard support as well.
Erin Clift, Chief Marketing Officer, Waze, will also show up on stage to discuss the Waze partner ecosystem, according to the agenda.
The live breakout sessions will include additional details on the Waze communities, and this time the two hosts will be Daliah Dombrowski and Dana Pienica, Waze Communities Team Managers.
So when exactly can we expect these new features to go live in Waze? Undoubtedly, it’s a little bit too early to determine an ETA, but the CarPlay dashboard support should enter the beta program rather sooner than later. Most likely, this feature should be here by the end of the year.
