New Waze Features to Be Announced Next Week, Major CarPlay Update Likely

More on this:

1 Waze Is Now Causing a Battery Nightmare on iPhone and CarPlay

2 Bad News for Waze as Company Lays Off Tens of Employees, Closes Offices

3 The Latest iPhone Update Could Be Bad News for Google Maps and CarPlay Users

4 Google Announces New Waze Feature That Makes Planning Drives a Lot Easier

5 Google Silently Releases a Waze Redesign on Both Android and iPhone