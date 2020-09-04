Google to Unveil Massive Waze Update on September 15, Major New Features Coming

5 The Secret Way to Fix Text-to-Speech Issues in Waze on CarPlay and Android Auto

Waze is right now one of the best choices when it comes to traffic navigation, as user reports help avoid traffic jams, accidents, and construction zones and eventually determine a faster route to a defined destination. 15 photos



However, it looks like the Google-owned company has heard you loud and clear, and a massive update for Waze is on its way. An official announcement on what Waze describes as “upcoming features that will radically improve the Waze experience” is now projected to be released on September 15 as part of a digital event called Waze On.



As a result, Google has started sending out invites for the event, and the company promises demos of new capabilities that would soon go live in Waze.



“Waze is about moving forward regardless of the obstacles and challenges in our way, on the road and off. At Waze On, we will unveil upcoming features that will radically improve the Waze experience, and provide a closer look at the people who make Waze what it is,” the invite note reads.



Noam Bardin, CEO at Waze, will be one of the company employees taking the stage to discuss this new massive update coming to the app.



“Be the first to see demos on our latest & greatest products, and meet the team who make it all happen. We’ll also invite you to participate in a live breakout session to learn more about the topic you care most about,” the invite continues.



While no information has been shared on the new features to be announced at this event, there's a chance support for the CarPlay dashboard is among the highlights. As I reported back in August, the feature was already planned and was scheduled to enter the beta testing in early September, with the target for public availability set for the fall.