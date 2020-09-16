Porsche 992 Turbo S Coupe and Cabriolet Gang Up on 991.2 GT3 in Wet Drag Race

5 BMW M2 CS vs Porsche Cayman GT4 Is an RWD, Manual Gearbox, Oldschool Drag Race

The new Porsche 911 Turbo S is shaping up to be quite the drag racing beast. The most powerful of Neunelfers can finish the quarter mile race in the low tens consistently, which is quite impressive from a stock model that doesn't have words such as "super" or "hyper" attached to its description.



To make matters worse, the GT3 is also rear-wheel-driven, and as if that weren't a significant disadvantage in itself, it's accentuated even further by the fact the weather for this race isn't great. Is there anything going in its favor? Well, it's by far the lightest, but given the huge gap in power and torque, that's not going to help it in a drag race.



It does that thanks to a 3.8-liter flat-six twin-turbo engine that generates 650 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, an automatic double-clutch transmission that's known to shift with frightening efficiency, and an all-wheel-drive system that splits that power between the two axles for the best possible launch. And while it's not really on the same level as an electric powertrain in terms of instant torque, the turbocharged engine makes sure the oomph is available pretty early on.That's something the GT3 can't say for itself. The track-focused 911 (in 991.2 guise here) needs to hit 8,250 rpm to produce its peak power, and even then, it falls 150 hp short of the hp the Turbo S has. Having a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six, it figures its torque output is well behind the Turbo S': we're looking at 339 lb-ft (460 Nm).To make matters worse, the GT3 is also rear-wheel-driven, and as if that weren't a significant disadvantage in itself, it's accentuated even further by the fact the weather for this race isn't great. Is there anything going in its favor? Well, it's by far the lightest, but given the huge gap in power and torque, that's not going to help it in a drag race.No, the real fight here is between the coupe and convertible versions of the 992 Turbo S, and even that's a no-contest, really. As always, the open-top version is heavier, and the fact it's being driven with the top down makes it a lot less aerodynamic as well. Still, the title of the video says "shock result", so what might that be all about? Click play and see for yourself.