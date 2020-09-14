Audi RS6 vs. S6 Drag Race: How Big Is the quattro Performance Gap?

Right now, the performance gap between the Audi RS6 and its lesser brother, the S6, looks bigger than ever. But what really happens when you drag race the two and is the letter "R" worth its price?
The answer will come from this drag race video, a CarExpert Dragparison, featuring the 2021 versions of two Audi performance wagons. Let's start with some numbers before we dive in.
The new RS6 is landing in America right now, and its specs are the same all over the world. Under the hood is a familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine producing 441 kW or 591 hp (600 PS). As with the old model, power goes to all four wheels via a quattro system. It's not the fastest car in its segment or the quickest wagon, but this is still a respectable RS model.
The S6's face looks different and so is the engine behind it. We're talking about a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 with 331 kW (444 hp or 450 PS). Essentially, it's an RS5 with a really fat body on top. It's worth noting that the Europen model features a diesel engine with almost 100 hp less and fake exhaust tips.
We like that the review also talks about the differences between the two cars, which you do pay extra for. The RS6 is wider, has bigger intakes, larger brakes, and generally better performance parts. There's even some carbon fiber.
On paper, the gap doesn't look that big, as the three's less than a second between the 0 to 62 times. However, in the drag race, the RS6 just pulls miles ahead of its cheap sister car. If this doesn't prove there's no replacement for displacement, nothing ever will. And it makes you wonder why Porsche put a V8 in the equivalent Panamera GTS, but Audi chose to downsize. Less is never more in the engine department.
The new RS6 is landing in America right now, and its specs are the same all over the world. Under the hood is a familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine producing 441 kW or 591 hp (600 PS). As with the old model, power goes to all four wheels via a quattro system. It's not the fastest car in its segment or the quickest wagon, but this is still a respectable RS model.
The S6's face looks different and so is the engine behind it. We're talking about a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 with 331 kW (444 hp or 450 PS). Essentially, it's an RS5 with a really fat body on top. It's worth noting that the Europen model features a diesel engine with almost 100 hp less and fake exhaust tips.
We like that the review also talks about the differences between the two cars, which you do pay extra for. The RS6 is wider, has bigger intakes, larger brakes, and generally better performance parts. There's even some carbon fiber.
On paper, the gap doesn't look that big, as the three's less than a second between the 0 to 62 times. However, in the drag race, the RS6 just pulls miles ahead of its cheap sister car. If this doesn't prove there's no replacement for displacement, nothing ever will. And it makes you wonder why Porsche put a V8 in the equivalent Panamera GTS, but Audi chose to downsize. Less is never more in the engine department.