One-Owner 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo S Shows One-Off Spec

Following the clean-sheet design of the 964, Porsche gave the air-cooled boxer a swan song in the guise of the 993 . One of the rarest variants of this generation of the Neunelfer is the Turbo S, and it doesn’t get rarer than a one-of-one specification like the car we’ll talk about today. 32 photos



Having mentioned all-wheel drive earlier, the 993 features a viscous coupling that transfers up to 50 percent of the engine’s torque to the front wheels. The so-called Automatic Braking Differential also needs mentioning, a piece of hardware that brakes the inner wheel when accelerating out of a corner. Reportedly the only 993 Turbo S finished in Cobalt Blue Metallic paintwork over Metropolitan Blue leather upholstery, the rear-engined blast from the past also happens to be a one-owner affair with 18,636 miles on the clock. For these reasons, the asking price is on the steep side.$499,950 is how the cookie crumbles, but then again, what did you expect of a near-perfect 911, one of 182 Turbo S units produced in 1997? Offered by Park Place LTD , the car was sold new at Roger Jobs Porsche in Bellingham and spent most of its life in the Seattle area. Both sets of keys, the original tools, an unused air compressor and spare tire, service records and Porsche documentation, and a certificate of authenticity are offered.Optioned like there’s no tomorrow, the Neunelfer in the photo gallery features factory-painted alloy wheels, the digital sound package, colored stitching fo the seats, plenty of carbon fiber, a leather headliner, an aluminum shifter, and a little leather tray behind the parking brake. Now, care to guess what hides under the hood of this all-wheel-drive time capsule?A 3.6-liter boxer with larger turbochargers than the 911 Turbo, an additional oil cooler, and differentcalibration translate to 450 horsepower, mirroring the Carrera S from the 992 generation. Tipping the scales at 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds), the car is also blistering fast at 3.6 seconds to 60 miles per hour and a top speed of 184 mph (about 297 km/h).Having mentioned all-wheel drive earlier, the 993 features a viscous coupling that transfers up to 50 percent of the engine’s torque to the front wheels. The so-calledalso needs mentioning, a piece of hardware that brakes the inner wheel when accelerating out of a corner.

