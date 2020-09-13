MINI JCW GP Demolishes Civic Type R, Tuned i30 N and Focus ST in Drag Race

Ever since it was unveiled at the end of last year, the MINI John Cooper Works GP showed that David can not only go but win against Goliath, no matter the horsepower, as long as that Goliath is also front-wheel-driven.
In other words, the world’s quickest accelerating FWD production car is still unbeatable in a straight line no matter what you throw at it, except for a hyperactive YouTuber, maybe.
CarWow’s Mat Watson recently tried to pit it against a motley array of some of today’s fastest hot hatches, including an aging but still bonkers Honda Civic Type R.
The list also comprised a slightly modified Hyundai i30 N and a Ford Focus ST prepped by Mountune, but no matter the upgrades, all three cars were heavier than the petite but also less powerful MINI JCW GP, which comes in at just 1,255 kg (2,766 pounds).
The Civic Type R features a turbocharged 2.0-liter with 320 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque but weighs 1,380 kg (3,042 pounds).
The Hyundai i30 N has a chip and an aftermarket intake to bring its output to 325 horsepower and a massive 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque, while tipping the scales at a hefty 1,429 kg (3,150 pounds).
The Mountune Ford Focus ST comes with 330 horsepower and 515 Nm (380 lb-ft) of torque and is the heaviest car in the drag race at 1,484 kg (3,271 pounds).
Coincidentally or not, the MINI is the only car in the drag race that only comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission, which is definitely one of the reasons it can mop the floor with the others in a straight line, especially taking into account the much lower weight.
That said, a race like this is not only about power to weight ratios, but about driver skill as well, and two of the drivers, including Mat, did their fair share of mistakes during the shootout.
