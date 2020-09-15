660 HP Audi TT RS Drag Races 700 HP BMW M140i, Brutality Follows

At about 1.5 tons each, they're not exactly Miatas, but these two are German cars are known for going very fast with the right set of mods. That's because they feature some of the best engines ever fitted to small cars.The M140i has never been offered in America, but this sports hatchback can easily be described as "M240i plus two extra doors." The single-turbo inline-6 has gone through numerous incarnations, and it honestly doesn't matter what the stock output is because thanks to Stage 2 tuning from Dorch and Pure Turbo, it's making 700 horsepower.Meanwhile, the Audi TT RS used to be the fastest car based on a front-wheel-drive platform. With quattro and the 400 horsepower 2.5 TFSI, even a stock model can drag race old supercars. However, this is anything but stock. It features BR-Performance Stage 4 tuning and output close to 660 horsepower. Also, it's got a lot of extra aero, although that won't actually help it win races.Despite having access to three different angles/videos of the drag race, it's hard to tell what actually happens. It's clear that Audi's quattro launch is superior, but after that, the extra power of the Bimmer begins to tell.Also, the Modified Cars Drag Race at Bimmerworld & Deutsche Autofest 2020 has a few other crazy cars. That orange thing is an Opel Speedster, modified to make about 500 horsepower. Only a hardcore fan would have that as a drag machine. Since this is Europe, it's not surprising to see a 480 horsepower Golf R or even a torque monster in the form of the 335d, powered by diesel with M3 levels of hp.