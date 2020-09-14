Accused of Lying Itself into the Industry, Nikola Makes Some More Promises

5 Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon 1.0-Inch Front Leveling Kit Now Available to Order

3 This 1972 GMC Jimmy Comes With a Matching Trailer and 8.2-Liter V8 Power

More on this:

2022 GMC Hummer EV “Crab Mode” Detailed on Video, Reveal Set for October 20th

Previously believed to be a Sierra 1500 with electric propulsion , the revival of the Hummer took everyone by surprise. Not because it’s coming back as an electric vehicle, but because it will be sold under the GMC brand as “the world’s first all-electric supertruck.” 18 photos



Secondly, removable roof panels are in the pipeline because the Jeep Gladiator has them and Ford mirrored the design with the all-new Bronco. More recently, we’ve learned that GMC has also gifted the Hummer EV with four-wheel steering and so-called “



“A revolutionary turn” is how the American automaker describes this optional feature, claiming that “sometimes the biggest leaps forward are actually diagonal.” As you can tell from the teaser video at the end of this article, the half-ton pickup can be driven diagonally.



GMC has also confirmed when the veils will be taken off, namely October 20th. There will be a live stream of the unveiling, but for the time being, no other details have been offered about the event. Still, it’s safe to assume that we’ll be treated to a pre-production prototype.



Reservations will open on October 20th as well, but the real deal will roll out in the fall of 2021 according to General Motors. Otherwise said, the



Also worthy of mentioning, four-wheel steering isn’t a new thing for the GMC brand. Remember the Quadrasteer system developed by Delphi when General Motors used to own the automotive supplier? That system came out for the 2002 model year as a $7k option. What makes Crab Mode different, however, is that the Hummer EV can drive diagonally from a standstill.



We already know a few things about the all-new Hummer, starting with the powertrain. For starters, it will do 60 miles per hour in three seconds flat thanks to 11,500 pound-feet of torque. Add 1,000 horsepower for good measure, and you will understand why GMC refers to this fellow as a supertruck instead of an off-road electric pickup truck.Secondly, removable roof panels are in the pipeline because the Jeep Gladiator has them and Ford mirrored the design with the all-new Bronco. More recently, we’ve learned that GMC has also gifted the Hummerwith four-wheel steering and so-called “ Crab Mode .”“A revolutionary turn” is how the American automaker describes this optional feature, claiming that “sometimes the biggest leaps forward are actually diagonal.” As you can tell from the teaser video at the end of this article, the half-ton pickup can be driven diagonally.GMC has also confirmed when the veils will be taken off, namely October 20th. There will be a live stream of the unveiling, but for the time being, no other details have been offered about the event. Still, it’s safe to assume that we’ll be treated to a pre-production prototype.Reservations will open on October 20th as well, but the real deal will roll out in the fall of 2021 according to General Motors. Otherwise said, the Hummer EV will be sold for the 2022 model year.Also worthy of mentioning, four-wheel steering isn’t a new thing for the GMC brand. Remember the Quadrasteer system developed by Delphi when General Motors used to own the automotive supplier? That system came out for the 2002 model year as a $7k option. What makes Crab Mode different, however, is that the Hummer EV can drive diagonally from a standstill.