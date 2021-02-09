22 Inches of Snow Are Nothing for GMC Sierra HD Pulling a Semi-Truck

Parts of the Northeastern U.S. have been taking a lot of snow during this past week, and it turns out not everyone was thoroughly prepared for the 1-2 feet of white flurry that covered the region. Luckily, kindhearted people are seemingly everywhere, including in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.
According to local outlet 69 News, which quickly set up a “Snow Patrol,” one of the motorists almost left stranded on the side of the road while travelling on Route 611 was the driver of a tractor-trailer. As it turns out, he was having a bit of trouble tackling the snow-covered road because there’s a rather steep incline in the area.
A local family was definitely prepared for the hammering snowstorm as they traveled the roads in their plow-equipped GMC Sierra HD to help clear them out and lend a helping hand to less fortunate people. Or, rather, a tow strap of assistance, as the 69 News team caught them as they helped the semi-truck get over the steepest hill on Route 611, thanks to their heavy-duty GMC Sierra.
They were later contacted by GM Authority and provided further insights for their good deed. “We knew we may not be able to help, but we could easily give it a try since my husband had all the tools to give it a shot. With a few tugs, my husband was able to pull him out of the snowbank and then tow him up the mountain, knowing he would surely lose traction again going up the rest of the mountain on his own,” explained Sabrina Sculley, the owner of the Sierra HD.
It turns out her husband was also a truck driver, so he was understandably sympathetic to his fellow driver’s predicament, and so the local residents put the right faith in their GMC. The vehicle is reportedly a GMT K2XX-series Sierra 3500HD packing the mighty 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 engine and a set of all-season Goodyear tires.
Well, in the end, that was more than enough for the Sierra and semi-truck to conquer the steep incline. The 69 News Snow Patrol (apparently out to enjoy a workout in the 22 inches/559 mm of snow on the side of the road) most likely caught the interesting footage when the ordeal was mostly over, and the Sierra and semi-truck were already pretty safe inside the urban area of Mount Pocono.
