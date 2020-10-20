2020 GMC Sierra Custom Street Truck Shows Off Single Cab, Short Bed

If you want to buy an all-new GMC Sierra with the regular cab and short box, I have bad news for you. The half-ton truck can be had with the short bed only if you pick the crew cab, and it’s easy to understand why.
Premium trucks like those sold by GMC appeal to a different demographic than “normal trucks” like the Silverado. What’s more, crew cabs also appeal to customers that would have otherwise picked a unibody utility vehicle.
Instagram user @adanomyte is responsible for the one-of-none build in the following video and photos, a single cab and short bed Sierra 1500 with a blacked-out grille up front, two-tone paintwork, as well as multi-spoke alloys. The custom pickup levels up the exterior visual drama with the painted badges for the side vents, two-tone mirrors, and low ground clearance.
What is most satisfying about this GMC is the chrome-free aesthetic, which is a breath of fresh air when compared to premium workhorses in bone-stock flavor like the Sierra 1500 Denali, F-150 Limited, and Ram 1500 Limited. Even the logo on the tailgate is painted, and the same can be said about the bumper steps at the rear, adding an extra dash of style to the equation.
Towards the end of the video, you can see the man in the driver’s seat smoking the rear tires to the tune of V8 burble. We aren’t told what small-block engine hides under the hood, but at most, we can expect 6.2 liters.
That engine cranks out 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque, but considering the donor truck's original configuration (single cab and long box), the 5.3 seems to be the most obvious culprit. In other words, you're looking at 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet (518 Nm) stock.
It remains to be seen if General Motors will throw in a supercharger at some point in the future, and looking at the bigger picture, the Sierra really needs a blower. Ford has the EcoBoost V6 and PowerBoost V6 hybrid while Ram has redefined the half-ton segment with more than 700 HP from a HEMI V8.
Instagram user @adanomyte is responsible for the one-of-none build in the following video and photos, a single cab and short bed Sierra 1500 with a blacked-out grille up front, two-tone paintwork, as well as multi-spoke alloys. The custom pickup levels up the exterior visual drama with the painted badges for the side vents, two-tone mirrors, and low ground clearance.
What is most satisfying about this GMC is the chrome-free aesthetic, which is a breath of fresh air when compared to premium workhorses in bone-stock flavor like the Sierra 1500 Denali, F-150 Limited, and Ram 1500 Limited. Even the logo on the tailgate is painted, and the same can be said about the bumper steps at the rear, adding an extra dash of style to the equation.
Towards the end of the video, you can see the man in the driver’s seat smoking the rear tires to the tune of V8 burble. We aren’t told what small-block engine hides under the hood, but at most, we can expect 6.2 liters.
That engine cranks out 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque, but considering the donor truck's original configuration (single cab and long box), the 5.3 seems to be the most obvious culprit. In other words, you're looking at 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet (518 Nm) stock.
It remains to be seen if General Motors will throw in a supercharger at some point in the future, and looking at the bigger picture, the Sierra really needs a blower. Ford has the EcoBoost V6 and PowerBoost V6 hybrid while Ram has redefined the half-ton segment with more than 700 HP from a HEMI V8.
View this post on Instagram
Every dream starts with a vision AAANND SOME HELP from @ericbrockmeyerdesign @pirelli @lexani @belltechsuspension @ppgrefinish @leadingedgecollision - - - - - - - - - #vision #dream #gmcsierra #gmc #shortbedconversion #shortbed #trucks #Trokiando #sporttruck #gmcnation #explore #custom #Streettruck #Trokasperronas #suelomob #truckinaround #socaltrucks #singlecab #droppedtrucks #Houston #Htown #texas #besomeone #silverado #shortbednation #truckinalv #houstonperformancetrucks #ondgas #ppgrefinish #truckpage