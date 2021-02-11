1931 Model A Electromod: Do Androids Dream of Electric Fords?

The future is now. And even though we're making small steps as a species, it's not hard to notice how far we've come over the past few decades. Do you think that, 90 years ago, anyone working at Ford could have ever hoped to see a Model A that wouldn't run on fossil fuels? If anyone did envision this moment at that time, kudos to him for being way ahead of his time!
We're currently facing a dramatic switch to electric-powered vehicles. In just a few short years, big block V8s and 4-digit horsepower cars running on gas might very well become distant memories. Not anyone can afford an electric vehicle currently, as the technology is not quite there yet, but manufacturers are making efforts to increase the range of their vehicles while decreasing the costs.
At the same time, some argue that the appeal of older cars is long gone and that newer vehicles are mostly soulless. But if you've ever heard of the saying "improvise, adapt, overcome," then you'll also be aware of the fact that if you don't like something, you can have a go at changing things for the better. You can go out and buy the car you love and ditch the internal combustion engine for the sake of humanity.
Sure, electric-motor swapping is still an expensive feat these days, but we're getting better at it. And this might just be one of the most interesting electric-swapped cars we've seen in a while. It's a 1931 Ford Model A pickup that has only recently been fitted with a Netgain Warp 11 electric motor, paired to a direct-drive, single-speed transmission and a 17.6 kWh lithium-ion battery - all of which can normally be found in a smart EV.
This Model A was purchased from Arizona back in 2018, and it also received several other upgrades, including an EVnetics Soliton 1 motor controller, a wood-slat bed floor, LED lighting, and a heater, to name a few. The exterior wasn't left to chance either, and it now looks decent enough for you to go around town to pick up your groceries. Rear coilovers have been mounted on the rear, and stopping power is supplied by Wilwood disc brakes on all four wheels.
The truck also comes with USB power ports, which we so desperately require these days for our phones. The electric motor should be capable of 43.7 horsepower and 135 lb-ft (183 Nm) of torque and the seller mentions he's managed to bring this up to a top speed of 62 mph (96 kph), with a range that varies between 70 to 95 miles (112-153 km). The truck is now located in Ontario, Canada, but can be imported back into the States. With six more days to go before the auction is over, the highest bid stands at $7,500, which is excellent value for money considering the chassis.
