1966 Ford Mustang Sitting for Many Years Hides Something Unexpected Inside

Since we love cars more than so many other things, we really can’t imagine ourselves leaving an icon like a 1966 Ford Mustang on the side of the road, no matter if it’s working or not. 19 photos



The 1966 Mustang we have here can still be saved, though it’s pretty clear from the photo gallery it’s been having a really hard time lately.



Not only that it’s been sitting for many years, according to eBay seller



This is a 6-cylinder



Of course, since it’s a car that’s been sitting for so long, it’s not exactly in its best shape. The body looks rusty, though it’s believed it still features the original paint. The frame rails are said to be solid with some minor exceptions, but some patchwork will still be required in several areas.



Since it’s a Mustang we have here, the car has already attracted everybody’s attention, especially since it’s listed online as part of a no-reserve auction. The highest bid at the time of writing is $5,600, and the car is parked in Florida. And yet, as we find out from time to time, such a terrible thing still happens, and this is how we end up with so many great cars in rust bucket condition, becoming quite a challenge for someone willing to give them a second chance to actually complete a restoration process.The 1966 Mustang we have here can still be saved, though it’s pretty clear from the photo gallery it’s been having a really hard time lately.Not only that it’s been sitting for many years, according to eBay seller jjhl40ozb , but the Mustang also doesn’t run, so a thorough inspection needs to be made to determine what can be saved this time.This is a 6-cylinder Mustang now featuring an automatic transmission, but as the listing reads, it actually comes with a third pedal. It’s a clutch, so most likely, the car was born with a stick and a previous owner decided to convert it from manual to automatic for some reason. We have no idea if the car can shift, so add this to the things you need to inspect before buying.Of course, since it’s a car that’s been sitting for so long, it’s not exactly in its best shape. The body looks rusty, though it’s believed it still features the original paint. The frame rails are said to be solid with some minor exceptions, but some patchwork will still be required in several areas.Since it’s a Mustang we have here, the car has already attracted everybody’s attention, especially since it’s listed online as part of a no-reserve auction. The highest bid at the time of writing is $5,600, and the car is parked in Florida.

