One-Owner 1963 Impala SS Garaged for 20 Years Flaunts Big-Block Muscle

The 1963 Impala featured subtle styling improvements compared to its predecessors, including a chrome border for the taillight panel on the SS, and much of the engine lineup was carried over from the 1962 version.
1963 was also the year when Chevrolet launched a 427ci (7.0-liter) V8 engine for the Sport Coupe and available as the RPO Z11. Other than that, the 327 was pretty much the most popular choice for those who purchased a new Impala.
And the Impala SS we have here is one of the models coming with this 327 unit, which according to the Craigslist seller, “starts up on first try every time.” And if you don’t think this is impressive, just know the car has been in a garage in Orange County for over 20 years.
The one-owner Impala features several original goodies, and even the paint you see on its body is the one that came with the car back in 1963. Rust shouldn’t be a concern on this Impala, and the owner says a new carpet kit has also been installed alongside a new gas tank.
The car left the factory as a high-optioned model, coming with power steering, power brakes, and air conditioning, but we’re not told if everything is still in working condition today.
On the other hand, it’s pretty clear this Impala isn’t necessarily something that’s easy to find. Plus, a model this old in such a good condition is definitely worth the attention, especially if you’re planning to give it a full treatment to get a shiny like-new appearance eventually.
The odometer indicates 60,000 miles (96,560 kilometers), and the seller says the buyer also gets the original pink slip, the original title, and the license plate frame that was offered back in 1963. If you want to check it out in person, you can find the car parked in Henderson, Nevada.
