The Record No One Wanted Has Been Set: A New High for Blood Alcohol Content

It’s all fun and games until people get injured: drunk-driving remains one of the leading causes of death on the road and still a widespread phenomenon, regardless of sustained efforts to raise awareness on how dangerous it is.
With this in mind, here is a record that no one asked for: a 28-year-old driver from Oregon is believed to have set a new record for the highest blood alcohol content (BAC). Warm Springs PD, which first reported the DUI arrest, noted that he was “HIGHLY intoxicated,” which is the understatement of the month even as it is, in all-CAPS.
This went down this week in Madras, which is south-east of Portland, Oregon. Police received a report of a hit and run and organized a traffic stop. At the wheel of a Ford Explorer was the driver responsible for the accident, but he would not comply with orders and tried to make a run for it. He crashed into a barrier less than half a mile (0.8 km) from where he’d been pulled over, which was probably the first sign as to how fit he was to be driving.
The officers found “several alcoholic beverages” in the crashed Explorer. The driver was taken to the hospital, where his BAC was determined to be .778, more than nine times the legal limit in Oregon, .08. While there is probably nothing worse than this kind of recklessness, the driver was also driving on a suspended license due to a previous DUI conviction.
The man was placed under arrest and faces multiple charges stemming from the incident. The previous BAC record was also set by a driver from Oregon back in 2017, when a woman recorded .72. Before her, another woman held the dubious distinction with her 2007 arrest when she blew .708.
As noted above, the only silver lining to the story is that no one – not even this reckless drunk driver – was injured in the accident he caused by driving drunk.
This went down this week in Madras, which is south-east of Portland, Oregon. Police received a report of a hit and run and organized a traffic stop. At the wheel of a Ford Explorer was the driver responsible for the accident, but he would not comply with orders and tried to make a run for it. He crashed into a barrier less than half a mile (0.8 km) from where he’d been pulled over, which was probably the first sign as to how fit he was to be driving.
The officers found “several alcoholic beverages” in the crashed Explorer. The driver was taken to the hospital, where his BAC was determined to be .778, more than nine times the legal limit in Oregon, .08. While there is probably nothing worse than this kind of recklessness, the driver was also driving on a suspended license due to a previous DUI conviction.
The man was placed under arrest and faces multiple charges stemming from the incident. The previous BAC record was also set by a driver from Oregon back in 2017, when a woman recorded .72. Before her, another woman held the dubious distinction with her 2007 arrest when she blew .708.
As noted above, the only silver lining to the story is that no one – not even this reckless drunk driver – was injured in the accident he caused by driving drunk.