2021 Isuzu D-Max Workhorse Ready for the Tough British Life From £20,999

Isuzu isn’t exactly known for “assertive exterior” designs or a “premium yet practical interior (with) smart new audio systems,” but the all-new D-Max released on the British market aims to change the perception. It comes with this smart new styling without forgetting to deliver enhanced off-road capabilities or a mix of safety technologies and the same levels of capability and durability.Instead, it seeks to blend the tough workhorse act with newly added “superior levels of comfort and refinement” in a bid to escape its commercial vehicle atmosphere without actually compromising on the main elements of a pickup truck. As such, it still comes with a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tons (7,716 lbs) or a payload rating of more than one ton (2,205 lbs), while the model range has been divided into three distinct categories.First up is the Business range that includes the Utility trim - the base workhorse has 4x2 or 4x4 options along with a choice of three cabs: single, extended, and double cab. Next up is the All-Purpose family of models, consisting of the DL20 and DL40 versions (both now have standard rear differential locks). They add creature comforts such as an available automatic transmission or high-endcapability withand Lane Keep Assist.The flagship version is the D-Max V-Cross, a trim level developed to cater to the Adventure side of things. As such, it comes with Gun Metal exterior trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, a nine-inch infotainment system touchscreen, or a leather-clad interior.Eight colors are available in the UK for the D-Max , with a new Valencia Orange hue offered from the DL40 upwards and the Pearl White being exclusive for the V-Cross models. Base pricing kicks off at £20,999 when first deliveries commence in March, which is around $29,570 at the current exchange rate.