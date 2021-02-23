2021 Isuzu D-Max Workhorse Ready for the Tough British Life From £20,999

The latest iteration of the Japanese workhorse will be available for British customers with a single engine option, a Euro 6D-compliant 1.9-liter turbo diesel engine packing 164 PS (162 hp) and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) of torque. On the other hand, the company has announced four new grades: Utility, DL20, DL40, and V-Cross.
Isuzu isn’t exactly known for “assertive exterior” designs or a “premium yet practical interior (with) smart new audio systems,” but the all-new D-Max released on the British market aims to change the perception. It comes with this smart new styling without forgetting to deliver enhanced off-road capabilities or a mix of safety technologies and the same levels of capability and durability.
Instead, it seeks to blend the tough workhorse act with newly added “superior levels of comfort and refinement” in a bid to escape its commercial vehicle atmosphere without actually compromising on the main elements of a pickup truck. As such, it still comes with a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tons (7,716 lbs) or a payload rating of more than one ton (2,205 lbs), while the model range has been divided into three distinct categories.
First up is the Business range that includes the Utility trim - the base workhorse has 4x2 or 4x4 options along with a choice of three cabs: single, extended, and double cab. Next up is the All-Purpose family of models, consisting of the DL20 and DL40 versions (both now have standard rear differential locks). They add creature comforts such as an available automatic transmission or high-end ADAS capability with Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist.
The flagship version is the D-Max V-Cross, a trim level developed to cater to the Adventure side of things. As such, it comes with Gun Metal exterior trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, a nine-inch infotainment system touchscreen, or a leather-clad interior.
Eight colors are available in the UK for the D-Max, with a new Valencia Orange hue offered from the DL40 upwards and the Pearl White being exclusive for the V-Cross models. Base pricing kicks off at £20,999 when first deliveries commence in March, which is around $29,570 at the current exchange rate.
Instead, it seeks to blend the tough workhorse act with newly added “superior levels of comfort and refinement” in a bid to escape its commercial vehicle atmosphere without actually compromising on the main elements of a pickup truck. As such, it still comes with a towing capacity of up to 3.5 tons (7,716 lbs) or a payload rating of more than one ton (2,205 lbs), while the model range has been divided into three distinct categories.
First up is the Business range that includes the Utility trim - the base workhorse has 4x2 or 4x4 options along with a choice of three cabs: single, extended, and double cab. Next up is the All-Purpose family of models, consisting of the DL20 and DL40 versions (both now have standard rear differential locks). They add creature comforts such as an available automatic transmission or high-end ADAS capability with Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist.
The flagship version is the D-Max V-Cross, a trim level developed to cater to the Adventure side of things. As such, it comes with Gun Metal exterior trim, 18-inch alloy wheels, a nine-inch infotainment system touchscreen, or a leather-clad interior.
Eight colors are available in the UK for the D-Max, with a new Valencia Orange hue offered from the DL40 upwards and the Pearl White being exclusive for the V-Cross models. Base pricing kicks off at £20,999 when first deliveries commence in March, which is around $29,570 at the current exchange rate.