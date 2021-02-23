1967 Pontiac GTO Sitting for Years Survived the Vandals, Engine Turns Over

Fully Equipped Knaus Boxstar 630 Freeway Camper Van Has It All

The GTO is being sold with a clear California title and comes with several options, including power steering, power brakes, and a dual shifter. The seller wants $8,500 for this GTO, which might be a little ambitious given the overall condition. Other offers are also accepted, though. What you’re looking at here is a coupe that’s been in storage for many years. While no specifics have been provided in this regard, what we do know is the car was last registered in 1991. Assuming it was parked a year later, this GTO spent 29 years in storage, but of course, this is just speculation on our side.On the other hand, as you can tell from the photos in this article and published by eBay seller oldwoody34 earlier this week, the car has obviously seen better days, and the body needs a full repaint. The original color was burgundy with a cameo top, but none of that still exists today, which at some level is actually good news because it lets a potential buyer easily determine the amount of rust on the body.However, the seller says it is very straight, and there’s just minimal rust. Of course, you’re still recommended to closely inspect this GTO and figure out everything on your own.Originally stored in California, the car survived a group of vandals who broke in and shattered its windows, and this is the reason the GTO comes without any of them right now.Unfortunately, not many specifics have been provided on the engine, other than it turns over and is not stuck. It’s mated to an automatic transmission, but for now, it’s hard to tell how much work both require to start right away.The GTO is being sold with a clear California title and comes with several options, including power steering, power brakes, and a dual shifter. The seller wants $8,500 for this GTO, which might be a little ambitious given the overall condition. Other offers are also accepted, though.

