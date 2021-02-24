A Complete Guide to BMW’s Latest OTA Upgrade: How to Install It and What's New

5 One of a Kind 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes 500 HP on the Dyno

4 One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides Something Original Under the Hood

2 This Matching Numbers 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Makes Us Hate 2020 Even More

More on this:

Complete 1965 Chevrolet Impala Flaunts an Original Surprise Under the Hood

There’s no doubt the 1965 Impala is a model that made history, and the sales performance it recorded shortly after the launch is living proof in this regard.. 6 photos



And if you want to get a taste of what an original 1965 felt like, the model we have here is pretty much the closest you can get, as it comes with all the parts that Chevrolet installed 56 years ago.



In other words, it’s a complete



According to the listing, it’s a two-owner Chevrolet powered by a 283-cu in (4.6-liter) engine mated to a two-speed transmission. It’s the original engine, they say, but apparently “needs [to be] gone through.” So most likely, it’s not working and a full rebuild is the only way to go.



On the other hand, the seller guarantees everything is in there, including the original trim and the interior. Judging from the few photos included in the ad, the interior isn’t exactly in its best shape. Still, that isn’t necessarily a big surprise, given this Impala does not come in mint condition anyway.



Unfortunately, essential information like the amount of rust and the mileage on the engine is missing, and a close inspection is definitely recommended before paying for the car.



At $4,500, this Impala could be quite a solid purchase, though it all depends on the car's current condition and how much needs to be fixed before getting it back on the road. The 1965 Chevrolet Impala was the first model to break the 1 million sales milestone in just a single year, thus paving the way for strong sales until the fourth generation was replaced by a new series in 1971.And if you want to get a taste of what an original 1965 felt like, the model we have here is pretty much the closest you can get, as it comes with all the parts that Chevrolet installed 56 years ago.In other words, it’s a complete Impala , and best of all, it also comes with the original engine under the hood. Unfortunately, the listing published by the Craigslist seller includes only a few specifics about the car and only a handful of photos, so if you are indeed interested in buying a 1965 Impala, you should reach out to them to ask for more details.According to the listing, it’s a two-owner Chevrolet powered by a 283-cu in (4.6-liter) engine mated to a two-speed transmission. It’s the original engine, they say, but apparently “needs [to be] gone through.” So most likely, it’s not working and a full rebuild is the only way to go.On the other hand, the seller guarantees everything is in there, including the original trim and the interior. Judging from the few photos included in the ad, the interior isn’t exactly in its best shape. Still, that isn’t necessarily a big surprise, given this Impala does not come in mint condition anyway.Unfortunately, essential information like the amount of rust and the mileage on the engine is missing, and a close inspection is definitely recommended before paying for the car.At $4,500, this Impala could be quite a solid purchase, though it all depends on the car's current condition and how much needs to be fixed before getting it back on the road.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.