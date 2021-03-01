This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Is 100% Complete, Engine Runs Strong

Marin Bikes Answers the e-MTB Call With the Capable Alpine Trail E1 and E2

The 1964 Chevrolet Impala was the last model released as part of the third generation, coming with more subtle visual refinements, something that wasn’t such a big surprise given the GM brand was already working on a full redesign for 1965. 11 photos



And best of all, it’s an SS, coming with a 327 engine mated to a Powerglide transmission and working just properly, as the



This Impala obviously has seen better days, so while at first glance it looks like it’s ready to rock, it’s not all just milk and honey once you take a thorough look at its underpinnings. For example, it needs plenty of metal work, and the seller themselves admits the car requires improvements for the floors and the trunk.



On the other hand, the paint you see on the car is the original Ember Red finish that came with the Impala when it was manufactured, and the white and red interior seems to be in a pretty good condition too, thus making this model one solid candidate for a full restoration to factory specifications.



The original SS hub caps are still there, and so is the original front grille, something that’s rather hard to find on a



The car has already received a bunch of new parts, including a gas tank, a battery, and an alternator, and it comes with power steering and power brakes as factory-installed equipment.



We’re not being provided with any information regarding the mileage, so you should reach out to the seller before the purchase.



