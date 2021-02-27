This One-Owner 1970 Chevrolet Impala Hides Something Original Under the Hood

Bryan Cranston Is Doing Some Really Weird Things With His BMW X5 on "Your Honor"

The 1970 Chevrolet Impala didn’t introduce too many big changes, and this makes perfect sense as it was the last year of the fourth generation and the GM brand was already getting ready to launch bigger upgrades as part of the fifth series. 25 photos



If you want to take a closer look at the 1970 Impala, the example we have here is pretty much the closest you can get these days, as it’s a one-owner, all-original model even featuring the paint that was on the car when it left the factory so many years ago.



Posted for auction on eBay by Big O Street Rods (



As you can see in the photos here, there’s little to complain about when it comes to the exterior, though it goes without saying it’s not a new car and the paint more or less shows its age. On the other hand, there’s no rust, and this is something impressive given it’s a 50-year-old car, and the owner guarantees there are no rust bubbles under the vinyl top either.



Inside, the interior looks pretty great, though the front seat has already been restored using original materials.



Under the hood we find a 400ci (6.6-liter) engine developing 265 horsepower, and needless to say, it’s the original unit that powered the Impala when it was produced back in 1970. It’s paired with a factory Turbo 350 transmission, and we’re being told everything is working just properly.



What’s not working, on the other hand, is the air conditioning system, but given it’s such an old car, this isn’t necessarily surprising. The odometer indicates 110,374 miles (177,629.73 kilometers).



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.