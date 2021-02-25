This 700-Horsepower 1969 Mustang Mach 1 by Ringbrothers Is All Motor

5 One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides Something Original Under the Hood

3 This Matching Numbers 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Makes Us Hate 2020 Even More

1 Complete 1965 Chevrolet Impala Flaunts an Original Surprise Under the Hood

More on this:

Matching Numbers 1968 Chevrolet Impala Flaunts Original Engine, 99.99% Complete

The 1968 Impala introduced a new front end, while the rear bumper received another redesign, specifically supposed to allow the installation of the triple taillights. 16 photos



The example we have here provides a closer look at the redesign that went live on the 1968 Impala. This vehicle is currently listed for sale as part of an eBay auction.



Seller



As you can easily tell by looking at the photos in the gallery, this isn’t the kind of



But the good news is the Impala still features the matching number 396 (6.5L) engine paired with an automatic transmission. We’re not being told if the engine starts or not, so you should reach out to the seller for such information, especially if you’re thinking of ways to take the car back home.



This Impala came as a high-optioned model with factory air conditioning, though, of course, there’s a good chance it’s no longer working given the car's overall condition.



At first glance, this looks like a model that could be restored to get back on the road in mint condition eventually, but it would require major fixes both inside and outside. It’s a good candidate for a restoration, though, but it all depends on the selling price too.



At the time of writing, the top bid is $930, but the undisclosed reserve is yet to be met. At the same time, the 1968 series witnessed the debut of the Custom Coupe, a model that remained in production until 1976 as part of the Impala family.The example we have here provides a closer look at the redesign that went live on the 1968 Impala. This vehicle is currently listed for sale as part of an eBay auction.Seller timmyt00000003 guarantees this is a “complete” car. On the other hand, they also admit it’s missing the windshield wiper motor and the engine fan, so “almost complete” is probably a more accurate description.As you can easily tell by looking at the photos in the gallery, this isn’t the kind of Impala that you can just buy and then drive home. It’s not in its best condition, that’s for sure, and the body looks like it survived the invasion of rust, though a closer look is definitely recommended. The huge hole obviously requires some patching, and the trunk lid must be replaced completely.But the good news is the Impala still features the matching number 396 (6.5L) engine paired with an automatic transmission. We’re not being told if the engine starts or not, so you should reach out to the seller for such information, especially if you’re thinking of ways to take the car back home.This Impala came as a high-optioned model with factory air conditioning, though, of course, there’s a good chance it’s no longer working given the car's overall condition.At first glance, this looks like a model that could be restored to get back on the road in mint condition eventually, but it would require major fixes both inside and outside. It’s a good candidate for a restoration, though, but it all depends on the selling price too.At the time of writing, the top bid is $930, but the undisclosed reserve is yet to be met.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.