The Voyager Station Will Be the First Hotel in Space, to Open in 2027

5 Complete 1965 Chevrolet Impala Flaunts an Original Surprise Under the Hood

3 This One-Owner 1970 Chevrolet Impala Hides Something Original Under the Hood

More on this:

Original 1969 Chevrolet Impala Hides a Matching Numbers Big Block Under the Hood

1969 brought many notable changes to the Chevrolet Impala , starting with the styling improvements, which included new front and rear bumper designs, and ending with the marketing approach, as the station wagon was officially renamed Kingswood. 13 photos



And it’s easy to see why. This 1969 Impala that eBay user



Or at least, that’s what the seller claims, explaining their ’69 Impala hides a 396 (6.5L) matching numbers big-block under the good that “runs great.” The engine is paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission and comes with factory air conditioning, though we don’t know if it still works or not.



Wearing the SS badges and coming with some debatable claims that would require additional proof, this Impala appears to be in a pretty good condition, though we still recommend a closer inspection before the purchase. The interior too seems in good shape, and judging by the photos in the gallery, it hasn’t been restored.



The mileage data shared on eBay points to 250,000 miles (402,336 kilometers) on the clock, but this could very well be just a placeholder, as the odometer indicates 146,361 miles (235,545 kilometers).



The car is currently priced at $19,400, and it's worth knowing the Impala isn’t listed for auction but actually available for direct purchase. Fortunately, the seller has also enabled the “Make Offer” button, so if you’re interested in other deals, reach out to them to discuss the details.



The car is parked in Celina, Ohio for anyone who wants to check it out live. Needless to say, the 1969 Impala continued to be a hot seller, remaining one of the most successful models in Chevrolet ’s lineup. For example, the GM brand built over 600,000 more Impalas than Caprice units, and it was all because the demand for this model remained very strong.And it’s easy to see why. This 1969 Impala that eBay user tumbleweed69 is selling right now provides us with a closer look at the classic model, especially because it’s still original.Or at least, that’s what the seller claims, explaining their ’69 Impala hides a 396 (6.5L) matching numbers big-block under the good that “runs great.” The engine is paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission and comes with factory air conditioning, though we don’t know if it still works or not.Wearing the SS badges and coming with some debatable claims that would require additional proof, this Impala appears to be in a pretty good condition, though we still recommend a closer inspection before the purchase. The interior too seems in good shape, and judging by the photos in the gallery, it hasn’t been restored.The mileage data shared on eBay points to 250,000 miles (402,336 kilometers) on the clock, but this could very well be just a placeholder, as the odometer indicates 146,361 miles (235,545 kilometers).The car is currently priced at $19,400, and it's worth knowing the Impala isn’t listed for auction but actually available for direct purchase. Fortunately, the seller has also enabled the “Make Offer” button, so if you’re interested in other deals, reach out to them to discuss the details.The car is parked in Celina, Ohio for anyone who wants to check it out live.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.