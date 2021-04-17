1967 Chevrolet Impala Parked Inside for Decades Hides Changes Under the Hood

5 One-Owner 1966 Impala SS Sitting on the Side of the Road Is Mysterious Muscle

The 1967 Impala is part of the fourth-generation lineup, and for many people, the first thing that comes to mind whenever this series pops in is the sales record the 1965 model managed to set in the United States. 12 photos



The models released in the following years too recorded strong sales, with the Impala eventually becoming the second best-selling convertible in the United States in 1966.



Model year 1967 came with little changes under the hood versus its predecessors, as the car continued to be available with the same base 250ci (4.1-liter) engine developing 155 horsepower, with V8 options including 283 (4.6-liter), 327 (5.4-liter), 396 (6.5-liter), and 427 (7.0-liter) units.



But overall, the car looks good, and the seller claims the car has been “stored inside for several decades.” The Grenada Gold paint is said to be the original one, and while there’s indeed some rust on the frame, the undercarriage looks in good condition.



Needless to say, this isn’t a car that comes in tip-top shape, but on the other hand, it’s a solid candidate for a restoration, though the engine switch under the hood may not be everybody’s cup of tea.



The odometer indicates 62,000 miles (close to 100,000 km), and several parts missing from the photos are said to come with the car.



Listed for $7,000, this Impala appears to be coming with a rather ambitious price tag, especially given all the rust and the non-original engine under the hood. However, if you want to check it out in person, the Impala is parked in Northfield, Minnesota.

