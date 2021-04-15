1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Parked Ages Ago Hides Something Original Under the Hood

The ’64 Impala itself didn’t introduce too many significant changes, and at some level, this made perfect sense, as it was the last year of the third generation and Chevrolet was already planning ahead thinking about the next redesigned series due in 1965.
The SS, on the other hand, became a separate model in the Impala lineup, after previously being offered as a Regular Production Option, or RPO. The same approach has been used until 1968 when Chevrolet made the Impala SS an RPO once again.
And the example we have here is one of these 1964 Impala SS models that are still alive these days, though as you can easily tell by simply browsing the photos in the gallery, it has a pretty hard time dealing with all the rust and everything else.
And according to eBay seller tintonautowrecking, it’s because the Impala has spent most of the last decades in the same spot, so it’s pretty clear that rust is quite a major problem.
“[The car] has been sitting in the same location since I was a kid, in the same town,” the seller explains, adding this is a two-owner Impala that came with AC and still has a good-looking frame.
Of course, major fixes are obviously required, and the rust on the body is worrying, to say the least. But the good news is that the original engine is still in the car, though no specifics have been provided. So we don’t know what engine is powering the Impala and whether it’s starting or running.
But given it’s a 1447 Impala SS, we do know it’s a V8 under the hood, though figuring out which one is something that should require additional details.
In need of a total restoration, this Impala is listed for a no-reserve auction, with the top bid at the time of writing set at $1,200.
