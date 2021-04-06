Rare 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Golden Anniversary Found in the Bushes, Needs Help

More on this:

1 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Parked in 1994 Boasts Mysterious Engine, Flashy Plates

2 All-Original 1965 Chevrolet Impala Could Be a Cheap Entry Into the Muscle Club

3 White-Clean 1966 Chevy Impala “True” SS Does Its Best to Hide a 383 SHP Secret

4 1965 Chevrolet Impala Comes With Full History Since New, One Mysterious Tidbit

5 1960 Chevy Impala Barn Find Belonged to the Mafia, Has a Gun Holster in the Seat