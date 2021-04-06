Rare 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Golden Anniversary Found in the Bushes, Needs Help

Back in 1962, Chevrolet selected the Impala as the model supposed to help the company celebrate its 50th anniversary, and while many believed a different car should have been picked for this rare occasion, everything made sense for a very simple reason.
The popularity of the Impala was on the rise, so the GM brand just wanted this anniversary model to be a car that instantly catches the attention.
And at some level, the ’62 Impala Golden Anniversary really became a head turner, all thanks to the Anniversary Gold paint, though a similar finish has also been used on other models, yellow-gold vinyl bucket seats, as well as a series of other accessories that were supposed to set this version apart from the rest of the lineup.
As for how rare this Golden Anniversary production has really been, this is something that’s as controversial as it gets, as no clear figures have ever been shared. But some voices said the production was so limited that each Chevrolet dealership received just one example, though others said this wasn't true.
And yet, despite being such a hard-to-find model, this 1962 Chevrolet Impala Golden Anniversary still ended up in the bushes after someone thought it would be a good idea to just park the car in an area full of vegetation.
With obvious body damage and a condition that turns it into a rust bucket, this Impala SS is said to be an original 327 car, though it goes without saying you shouldn’t expect any good news in this regard. The paint code (927) on the VIN plate confirms this is a Golden Anniversary model.
The Craigslist seller mentions the obvious, explaining the car needs a total restoration, but adds that a second SS parts car is also available should the buyer be interested in a full restoration.
Needless to say, this Impala Golden Anniversary does deserve to get back on the road, though it remains to be seen if somebody is willing to pay $5,000 to get the car back home.
