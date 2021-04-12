1962 Chevrolet Impala Hiding Under a Tarp for Years Is Back Flexing Original 327

1961 was a pretty big year for the Impala, as Chevrolet completely restyled the car and used the GM B platform mixed with a boxy look that everybody seemed to love.
A year later, the Impala received even additional refinements, this time with extra styling tweaks aimed at the C pillars, while sport coupes got the new roof design that looked like a convertible but was actually a hardtop.
And the Impala coupe we have here provides us with a closer look at what 1962 represented for this car, as it comes in unrestored condition and ready for action again.
On the other hand, it's worth knowing that the car isn’t really in its best shape, and it requires several fixes before it can get back on the road. And it’s all because this Impala has spent its last years parked under a tarp collecting dust, as eBay seller 2hipgottago explains.
“This car was loved its whole life living in a small California town pulling a small aluminum boat to the lake every summer for some great family fun and fishing. Many decades went by and life changed and the Impala got set aside,” the seller explains, adding the Impala comes with a California black plate.
Despite some rust here and there, this Impala's overall condition is clearly above the average, so in theory, it shouldn’t be too difficult to restore it to factory specifications. However, we’re not told if it’s complete or not.
However, what we do know is that the original 327 (5.35L) engine is still there under the hood, and it actually starts and runs with a gas container. No information has been provided on the mileage, though.
Overall, this Impala is one strong candidate for a full restoration, and this is why the auction has already attracted the attention of several netizens. The top bid at the time of writing is a little over $10,000, with the no-reserve auction set to come to an end in five days.
