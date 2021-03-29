All-Original 1965 Chevrolet Impala Could Be a Cheap Entry Into the Muscle Club

5 1960 Chevy Impala Barn Find Belonged to the Mafia, Has a Gun Holster in the Seat

One of the most notable tidbits about the 1965 Impala is its unique sales performance, as this particular model was the first car in the States to sell more than 1 million units in just a single year. 25 photos



The 1965 Impala that we have here doesn’t necessarily come with something setting it apart from the rest of the crowd, but what catches the attention is how fast the owner wants to find someone to take the car home.



Currently listed on



While some might find the $17k price tag a little too ambitious, especially given it’s not an SS, it's worth emphasizing that the car comes in above average condition, without any major issues inside or outside. Of course, it’s not a new Impala, so it definitely requires some TLC, but the interior, for example, is said to be immaculate, with the “plastic covered seats intact.”



Everything is claimed to be in working condition, and the 327 (5.3L) V8 engine under the hood also runs properly. It’s paired with an automatic transmission, which we assume shifts correctly as well.



The odometer indicates a little over 78,000 miles (125,528 km), and this is likely the actual mileage, as it doesn’t look like the engine has even been rebuilt.



And that certainly says a lot about how popular the Impala eventually became in the second half of the '60s, especially as Chevrolet tried to roll out more and more refinements with every new model year.

