Google Quietly Working on a Major Android Auto Feature Everybody Really Needs

Typically, it takes a while for new features to arrive in Android Auto, and given the code is hiding in the latest update, there’s a chance the company needs more time to prepare it for a production rollout. Needless to say, the cables they’re using aren’t always the best, and cheap cords available on the likes of eBay for just $1 are very prone to all kinds of problems, such as random disconnects and things like that.So given connection problems have become such a huge nightmare in the Android Auto world, Google is now planning to deal with them in a pretty easy manner.The company is reportedly developing a connection troubleshooter that will help users deal with all these problems when Android Auto isn’t running properly.The latest version of the app – Android Auto 6.3 – comes with code for what seems to be an automatic check for USB Debugging, which can be enabled from the developer settings in the app. If the feature is on, Android Auto users might see a notification telling them the connection could be prevented.But the more important feature that Google is quietly working on is the so-called Connectivity Troubleshooter.Just like the troubleshooting tools bundled with Windows, the Android Auto Connectivity Troubleshooter can kick in when something isn’t working right and assist users as they’re trying to run the app properly. One of the best features of this new tool is cable detection, as the troubleshooter would be able to determine if you’re using a bad USB cord and recommend you try another one.Without a doubt, this is a welcome update that would substantially improve the reliability and stability of Android Auto, though for now, it’s still unknown when Google wants to bring them to users.Typically, it takes a while for new features to arrive in Android Auto, and given the code is hiding in the latest update, there’s a chance the company needs more time to prepare it for a production rollout.