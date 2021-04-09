1962 Chevrolet Impala Looks So Bad the Owner Is Willing to Trade It for a Guitar

5 1965 Chevrolet Impala Comes With Full History Since New, One Mysterious Tidbit

Back in 1961, Chevrolet officially launched the third-generation Impala with massive styling improvements, as the car was now based on the GM B platform. The same year, the company introduced the SS option and killed off the Nomad nameplate for the station wagon. 11 photos



There’s plenty of rust on the car, but the good news is the floor doesn’t look all that bad, though it too requires some small patches. But at a quick inspection based on the pics, it seems to be an Impala that could still be saved, obviously with a considerable amount of work in every little area.



The owner says they have all the parts that were originally in the car except for the engine, and this gives you two options: you can either find a correct engine and restore this Impala to factory specifications or install whatever unit you want for a cool restomod.



But again, no matter which way you want to go, this Impala still requires plenty of work, and this is the reason the owner is also willing to trade the car for all kinds of stuff, including a classic guitar or garage tools. On the other hand, the Impala is also available for purchase with a $4,500 price tag. A year later, the GM brand came up with an improved model that introduced the now-famous convertible roof styling, with the entire lineup eventually offered only with a Powerglide transmission after the Turboglide was pulled until 1965.But almost none of these tidbits still matter on the 1962 Impala that we have here and which is this close to becoming a genuine rust bucket.As you can easily tell by simply browsing the images in the gallery shared by the Craigslist seller, the Impala obviously doesn’t come in its best shape, and it looks like it spent too many years in storage, likely having to deal with conditions that weren’t necessarily the most appropriate.There’s plenty of rust on the car, but the good news is the floor doesn’t look all that bad, though it too requires some small patches. But at a quick inspection based on the pics, it seems to be an Impala that could still be saved, obviously with a considerable amount of work in every little area.The owner says they have all the parts that were originally in the car except for the engine, and this gives you two options: you can either find a correct engine and restore this Impala to factory specifications or install whatever unit you want for a cool restomod.But again, no matter which way you want to go, this Impala still requires plenty of work, and this is the reason the owner is also willing to trade the car for all kinds of stuff, including a classic guitar or garage tools. On the other hand, the Impala is also available for purchase with a $4,500 price tag.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.