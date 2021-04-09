Here’s a Game to See If You Have What It Takes to Spend Elon Musk’s Billions

5 Elon Musk Crowns Himself Technoking of Tesla and That’s Why People Love Him

At the end of March, as most of the world was marking the one-year anniversary of the still-ongoing international health crisis, Elon Musk became the world’s richest man, with an estimated worth of $166 billion. Care to know how that must feel like? 1 photo an app a little game for that.



The items include silly stuff like McDonald’s burgers or Netflix subscriptions, and more serious purchases like a



The game is silly and, to a clear extent, senseless. But it does help to offer you an appreciation of the kind of fortune Musk has been able to amass – on paper, at least, since this money is tied up in Tesla stock, which means it’s incredibly volatile.



To further drive the message across, Leasing Options says that Musk’s worth



Should Elon desire it, here are some things he could do with his money: he could buy every person in Los Angeles a Rolex watch, buy a MacBook Pro for every citizen of the UK, or two pairs of Nike Jordans for every person living in the entire United States. He could also buy two Model S Plaid+ cars fro everyone in Iceland, or a Netflix subscription for every human on earth, all 7.8 billion of us.



Here’s the game.



