Daymak Now Taking Orders for Spiritus Three-Wheel EVs, Prices Start From $20K

5 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Is Classic Muscle on Its Way to Modern Glory

2 This 1961 Chevrolet Impala 348 Tri-Power Needs No TLC, Flexes New Everything

1 1960 Chevy Impala Barn Find Belonged to the Mafia, Has a Gun Holster in the Seat

More on this:

1965 Chevrolet Impala Comes with Full History Since New, One Mysterious Tidbit

1965 was a big year for Chevrolet , as the Impala managed to surpass 1 million sold units in the United States alone, thus becoming the first American car to ever do this. 23 photos



And the example we have here shows how it all started for this new generation, as it’s a 1965 model looking pretty good but featuring one mysterious (and for some, a deal-breaker) tidbit. But first thing first.



This Impala is powered by a 327 engine developing 250 horsepower and paired with a 2-speed transmission, and according to the owner, it “runs perfect and needs nothing but TLC.” The regular maintenance has just been made, so in theory, the car is ready to become a daily driver.



Currently at its fourth owner, the Impala has always been stored in a garage since 2013, and in case you’re wondering how come it looks so good, it’s because it has already received one repaint at some point. The color is original, the



And now, the mysterious tidbit that could turn the car from an instant purchase into a no-go. The odometer of the Impala has been broken for God knows how long, so this means nobody has knows the mileage of the car. The original odometer is still there because the owner says they wanted to keep it in the car, but on the other hand, it’s hard to tell how close it is to the 35,000 miles (56,327 km) currently on the clock.



The good news is the Chevy comes with a complete history since new, so you might be able to estimate the mileage based on all these papers.



At the first glance, the car comes with a pretty ambitious price tag, as it’s listed for sale for $27,900, but other offers might be accepted as well. It’s parked in Becker, Minnesota. The popularity of the Impala was therefore on the rise, so Chevrolet tried to increase the consumer appeal of its car with additional styling refinements. In 1965, for example, the Impala was fully redesigned, with more or less substantial facelifts released every year until the production of the fourth generation ended in 1970.And the example we have here shows how it all started for this new generation, as it’s a 1965 model looking pretty good but featuring one mysterious (and for some, a deal-breaker) tidbit. But first thing first.This Impala is powered by a 327 engine developing 250 horsepower and paired with a 2-speed transmission, and according to the owner, it “runs perfect and needs nothing but TLC.” The regular maintenance has just been made, so in theory, the car is ready to become a daily driver.Currently at its fourth owner, the Impala has always been stored in a garage since 2013, and in case you’re wondering how come it looks so good, it’s because it has already received one repaint at some point. The color is original, the Craigslist seller guarantees, and while there’s still some rust here and there, the underside is spotless, and the trunk still looks good.And now, the mysterious tidbit that could turn the car from an instant purchase into a no-go. The odometer of the Impala has been broken for God knows how long, so this means nobody has knows the mileage of the car. The original odometer is still there because the owner says they wanted to keep it in the car, but on the other hand, it’s hard to tell how close it is to the 35,000 miles (56,327 km) currently on the clock.The good news is the Chevy comes with a complete history since new, so you might be able to estimate the mileage based on all these papers.At the first glance, the car comes with a pretty ambitious price tag, as it’s listed for sale for $27,900, but other offers might be accepted as well. It’s parked in Becker, Minnesota.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.