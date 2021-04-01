5 This 1961 Chevrolet Impala 348 Tri-Power Needs No TLC, Flexes New Everything

1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Parked in 1994 Flexes Mysterious Engine, Flashy Plates

1966 brought several notable changes for Chevrolet’s Impala SS, including not only in terms of the upgrades that it received but also when it comes to the total sales in the United States. 25 photos



But the Impala SS was a head turner nonetheless, and 1966 witnessed the debut of a restyled grille and new rectangular taillights, as well as new front seats and an optional gauge package.



All can be seen on the Impala SS that we have here and which someone is now selling online with a series of mysterious tidbits that we’re going to try to decrypt but which you should also check out in person before the purchase.



First and foremost, let’s review the certain information. This is a



The whole thing has never been done, so the Impala was just left sitting in a garage with the new clutch kit in the trunk.



The car, which comes with marvelous “427 SS” Kansas plates, looks good overall, though there’s some rust here and there, but there’s nothing that couldn’t be fixed as part of a thorough restoration.



And now, the mysterious part. The seller themselves can’t tell for sure what’s hiding under the hood, as they believe the 427 engine that was originally installed on this Impala SS has been replaced by a 454 big-block unit. But the IH suffix in the engine code suggests this is still the 427 that came with the car, and the seller says they can’t provide a confirmation in this regard. The only way to figure out if this is the original engine or not is to check the build sheet, but of course, this one is no longer around.



Despite this little detail, the Because no, 1966 wasn’t necessarily the best year for the Impala SS , as its sales dropped by more than 50 percent to less than 120,000 units. The reason? The increased competition from other performance-oriented models, including the Pontiac GTO and even the Chevelle SS 396.But the Impala SS was a head turner nonetheless, and 1966 witnessed the debut of a restyled grille and new rectangular taillights, as well as new front seats and an optional gauge package.All can be seen on the Impala SS that we have here and which someone is now selling online with a series of mysterious tidbits that we’re going to try to decrypt but which you should also check out in person before the purchase.First and foremost, let’s review the certain information. This is a 1966 Impala SS that was born with a 427 engine and paired with a 4-speed transmission, and the VIN code confirms this. It belonged to the same owner for 35 years, but eBay seller i*find*u*flip claims the car was eventually parked 27 years ago to have the clutch replaced.The whole thing has never been done, so the Impala was just left sitting in a garage with the new clutch kit in the trunk.The car, which comes with marvelous “427 SS” Kansas plates, looks good overall, though there’s some rust here and there, but there’s nothing that couldn’t be fixed as part of a thorough restoration.And now, the mysterious part. The seller themselves can’t tell for sure what’s hiding under the hood, as they believe the 427 engine that was originally installed on this Impala SS has been replaced by a 454 big-block unit. But the IH suffix in the engine code suggests this is still the 427 that came with the car, and the seller says they can’t provide a confirmation in this regard. The only way to figure out if this is the original engine or not is to check the build sheet, but of course, this one is no longer around.Despite this little detail, the Impala has already become an eBay sensation, with close to 40 bids already received as part of the no-reserve auction. The top bid at the time of writing is $12,000.

