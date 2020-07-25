2021 Ford Bronco Deliveries to Start in June 2021 as per Reservations Page

1 This 1972 GMC Jimmy Comes With a Matching Trailer and 8.2-Liter V8 Power

More on this:

1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Combines Big-Block V8 Power With Nitrous Boost

For the 1961 model year, Chevy rolled out the Super Sport option for the Impala . A muscly car through and through, the Impala SS we’ll talk about today is a different animal from the original thanks to a multitude of upgrades such as the 8.3-liter mill. 66 photos



Hooker Competition headers, FiTeech fuel injection, Edelbrock intake manifold, MSD ignition, and a 10-pound bottle of nitrous oxide should give you an idea about this powerplant’s potential. Rather curiously, though, horsepower and torque figures are unknown because the car has never seen a dyno in this configuration.



A three-speed automatic in the guise of a Turbo 400 – complete with a B&M torque converter and a Tru-Cool cooling system – sends the goodies to the 12-bolt rear end with 3.73 gears through a Dynotech Ultra HD driveshaft. A Strange spool kit and 33-spline axles are also worthy of mentioning, along with 15-inch Weld wheels.



As far as the rubber shoes are concerned, this one-of-a-kind Impala SS isn’t fooling anyone with those 295/65 Mickey Thompson ET Street S/S radial tires out back. Heavy-duty rear springs, adjustable monotube shocks, an adjustable Panhard rod, four-wheel disc brakes, and a line lock should make this car’s purpose obvious.



Befitting of a quarter-mile warrior like this fellow here, the powertrain and chassis are complemented by a no-nonsense exterior refinished in Chrysler metallic graphite. “Silver vein powder-coating was applied to the bumpers and grille” according to the seller, and the cowled hood features integrated auxiliary gauges.



Now sitting at just under four grand on BaT, the



Listed on Bring a Trailer with six days of bidding left at the time of reporting, the 1966 model hides a big-block 454 with a cast-iron block modified with a 4.35” bore and 4.25” stroke to 505 cubic inches. The list of improvements is impressive, to say the least, starting with Diamond pistons, Eagle rods, a hydraulic roller cam, roller rockers from Scorpion, and dark metallic grey coating for the block and the heads.Hooker Competition headers, FiTeech fuel injection, Edelbrock intake manifold, MSD ignition, and a 10-pound bottle of nitrous oxide should give you an idea about this powerplant’s potential. Rather curiously, though, horsepower and torque figures are unknown because the car has never seen a dyno in this configuration.A three-speed automatic in the guise of a Turbo 400 – complete with a B&M torque converter and a Tru-Cool cooling system – sends the goodies to the 12-bolt rear end with 3.73 gears through a Dynotech Ultra HD driveshaft. A Strange spool kit and 33-spline axles are also worthy of mentioning, along with 15-inch Weld wheels.As far as the rubber shoes are concerned, this one-of-a-kind Impala SS isn’t fooling anyone with those 295/65 Mickey Thompson ET Street S/S radial tires out back. Heavy-duty rear springs, adjustable monotube shocks, an adjustable Panhard rod, four-wheel disc brakes, and a line lock should make this car’s purpose obvious.Befitting of a quarter-mile warrior like this fellow here, the powertrain and chassis are complemented by a no-nonsense exterior refinished in Chrysler metallic graphite. “Silver vein powder-coating was applied to the bumpers and grille” according to the seller, and the cowled hood features integrated auxiliary gauges.Now sitting at just under four grand on BaT, the Impala SS also features fresh oil and a new alternator. The sale includes two additional wheels.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.