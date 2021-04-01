5 Elon Musk Is Serious About Starting His Own City for SpaceX, Starbase

3 Missed the Perseverance Ride to Mars? Here’s How You Can Catch the Next One

2 First Helicopter Flight on Mars Takes Place in April, Juicy Details Inside

1 Mars House Sells as NFT for Over $500,000: This Is the Future

More on this:

Musician Grimes Is Ready to Head to Mars With First Colonizers, Never Return

Get you someone who shares your dreams and offers unconditional support in your attempts to make them come true. Someone like Grimes for Elon Musk. 3 photos



Currently, Starship prototypes are being tested at Boca Chica in Texas, in the hope they will be able to land, do a flip maneuver and then land vertically.



When Starship does take off for Mars, Grimes will be there with



To anyone following the musician, her admission would hardly come as a surprise. She spoke about it in a recent Q&A that was posted to her social media, saying she was looking forward to relocating to the Red Planet once she was 50. Grimes is 38 now, for the record. “Manual labor until death most likely, but hopefully that can change,” she added with a laugh.



As talk of space tourism intensifies, not everyone is thrilled at the prospect, though.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by  /&*"0Î (@grimes) In the larger context of what Elon Musk is hoping to achieve with SpaceX, this is just a silly little side-note, of course. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has made no secret of his hopes to pave the way for the colonization of Mars by making space flights more accessible, more frequent and less costly, with the Starship rocket.Currently, Starship prototypes are being tested at Boca Chica in Texas, in the hope they will be able to land, do a flip maneuver and then land vertically. SN11 launched the other day, and unlike predecessor SN10, it exploded right before or during the landing.When Starship does take off for Mars, Grimes will be there with the first colonizers . In fact, she is “ready to die with the red dirt of Mars beneath my feet,” she writes in a caption to an impromptu photoshoot at Starbase, in Texas, where SN11 took off a short while later.To anyone following the musician, her admission would hardly come as a surprise. She spoke about it in a recent Q&A that was posted to her social media, saying she was looking forward to relocating to the Red Planet once she was 50. Grimes is 38 now, for the record. “Manual labor until death most likely, but hopefully that can change,” she added with a laugh.As talk of space tourism intensifies, not everyone is thrilled at the prospect, though. Greta Thunberg , for one, would like to draw attention to the fact that only a small percentage of the world’s population will be able to relocate to another planet (at some hypothetical moment in time), which means the rest will be left on Earth to die or deal with the disastrous consequences of climate change.