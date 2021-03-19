This 1961 Chevrolet Impala 348 Tri-Power Needs No TLC, Flexes New Everything

Pagani Huayra R Is a New Old-School Laboratory on Wheels With a N/A V12

But here comes the icing on the cake. This Impala is for sale on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, which means that whoever bids the highest price is free to take the car home. At the time of writing, the top bid is a little over $2,000. The car is parked in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina if you want to check it out live. The new Impala adopted the GM B platform, sporting a boxier look that paved the way for a very successful series that ended with record sales in the second half of the ‘60s. 1961 also witnessed the SS model's debut, but at the same time, it was the last year when the station wagon was sold under the Nomad nameplate.The Impala that we have here is a testament to those great times, coming with everything absolutely new after a frame-off restoration.eBay seller cgbh3104 promises all parts have been refreshed or replaced, so the car is in mint condition under the hood, inside, and outside.The parts alone cost $40,000, the seller says, and the photos included in the listing confirm everything was done to make this Impala become the head-turner it has always been since the moment it left the factory. But of course, a closer inspection is still recommended before the purchase.The engine under the hood is a 348 Tri-Power paired with a 4-speed transmission. As expected, the powertrain works exactly like it’s supposed to work, with the seller guaranteeing no fixes are required, just “get in and drive anywhere.”While no information has been provided on the mileage, the engine has most likely been rebuilt. We’re not told if it’s the original unit or not either.But here comes the icing on the cake. This Impala is for sale on eBay as part of a no-reserve auction, which means that whoever bids the highest price is free to take the car home. At the time of writing, the top bid is a little over $2,000. The car is parked in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina if you want to check it out live.

