Unrestored 1967 Chevrolet Impala SS 427 Is the Real Deal Muscle

The 1967 Impala was part of the fourth-generation series that sold like hotcakes in the United States; it all started with the original 1965 model whose shipments reached 1 million units in a single calendar year. 19 photos



Without a doubt, this makes the fourth-generation Impala a pretty popular model even after all these years. When people come across an unrestored example that’s still very original, the excitement reaches new heights.



The Impala we have here seems to have what it takes to catch everyone’s attention instantly.



First and foremost, it’s a very original model, as most of the parts on the car are still the ones Chevrolet installed 54 years ago. The paint is “mostly original,” explain the folks over at Crane’s Corvette Supply, which is selling the car.



The good news is that the floor is completely rust-free, and the car also comes with the original California plates.



But what’s truly magic is what’s under the hood. This is a Z24-coded 1967 Impala SS (Z24 was the option code for the 427 engine option on the SS), and according to the listing, the original unit is still found under the hood. Well, close to it, to be more specific, as both the engine and the Turbo 400 original transmission are currently out of the car.



In other words, you’re getting a project car, as the restoration for this Impala has already started, so it’s up to someone else to bring it back to the mint condition it deserves.



