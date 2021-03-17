This 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS Is a Perfect 10, Flexes Original Muscle

5 Rare One-Owner 1962 Impala Hides Something Special, Has No Idea What Rain Is

It’s hard to find something to complain about when it comes to the 1963 Chevrolet Impala . When you also throw in a removable top, SS tags, and nearly flawless condition, it’s pretty clear something special is sitting in front of your eyes. 18 photos



1963 didn’t bring too many breaking changes to the third-generation Impala, though it further refined the original styling debuted in 1961 and based on the GM B platform.



The example that we have here is a 1963 Impala that brilliantly preserves the original model's lines, and it’s all thanks to a thorough restoration that was completed in 2013.



Seller



The owner explains the car is in nearly flawless shape, and to be honest, that isn’t necessarily a surprise given the car has barely been driven since the restoration. Despite the process completed nearly eight years ago, the Impala has added just 300 miles (482 km) in the meantime. Mind you, we’re not provided with any specifics on the total mileage of the car.



What we do know, however, is that responsible for putting the wheels in motion of this



