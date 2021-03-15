Unrestored 1960 Chevy Impala Always Parked Inside Hides a Low Mileage Surprise

5 All Original 1961 Chevrolet Impala With Zero Repairs Flaunts Matching Numbers V8

The 1960 Impala was the second and last year of the second-generation series, this time coming with a series of important changes just before Chevrolet completely restyled the car based on the GM B platform. 25 photos



The unrestored Impala that we’re highlighting today is one survivor still coming with the 283 under the hood, and best of all, it’s a very original model that still features some 90 percent of the paint that came with the car back in 1960 when it left the factory.



eBay seller



The interior too is very original, and the only things that have already been replaced are the floor mats, but of course, it should be too hard to find them if what you’re interested in is a full restoration to factory specifications.



The drivetrain part comes with both good news and bad news. First of all, the 283 engine under the hood is the original unit that came with the car, and the seller says the Impala “runs, drives, and stops like it should,” though the carburetor might need a series of fixes rather sooner than later. The Powerglide transmission, however, isn’t original, as the car came with a Turboglide, only that a previous owner decided to do a swap for a reason we still don’t know.



But the really awesome part is the mileage. This



