This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Is Classic Muscle on Its Way to Modern Glory

The car is otherwise a good candidate for a total restoration, and that is the reason it has already received close to 40 bids on eBay. The highest one at the time of writing is $5,900, yet the reserve is yet to be met. For example, the engine lineup of the 1964 Impala SS consisted of an inline-six unit, namely the 230 developing 140 horsepower, which came standard. The V8 lineup included a 283 option producing 195 horsepower, while those looking for more power could choose the 327 available in two versions, 250 and 300 horsepower, respectively.The top choice was the Turbo-Fire 409 V8 with three different power outputs.The Impala SS that you’re looking at here is a living example of the 1964 lineup , though as you can easily tell by quickly checking out the photos in the gallery, it has clearly seen better days.We’re not provided with too many details about how it ended up in such a bad shape, but there’s a good chance it’s been sitting for a while, most likely not in the best conditions. The engine under the hood is a 327 unit that still runs good and is mated to a manual transmission, according to eBay seller classicpowder1985 The good news is that this Impala 's restoration process has already started, so the car received a bunch of fixes, including a new carburetor, a new exhaust, a brand-new fuel tank, shocks, rims and tires. And what’s more, it looks like the current owner has been interested in a restomod, as the Impala has also been gifted with a series of modern upgrades, including LED taillights and aftermarket gauges.Needless to say, plenty of fixes are still required, including dealing with all the rust that has clearly taken its toll on this Impala.The car is otherwise a good candidate for a total restoration, and that is the reason it has already received close to 40 bids on eBay. The highest one at the time of writing is $5,900, yet the reserve is yet to be met.

