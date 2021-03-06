All Original 1964 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Matching Numbers Muscle

Holding Out Hope for Fast 9 Is Rather Pointless Right Now

The 1964 Impala was the last year of the third generation, and needless to say, it didn’t come with too many styling improvements, which kind of makes sense given Chevrolet was already working on a full new generation for 1965. 13 photos



But while the seller claims it’s an all-original model, worth knowing is the car has already received a bunch of fixes and improvements, including the front seats, which have been recovered at one point recently.



And yet, this doesn’t mean it’s already in mint condition. As you can tell from the photo gallery, this



Under the hood there’s a matching numbers 283 engine, but very little information has been provided on this unit, so we don’t know if it’s starting and running properly. Judging by the pictures, however, it seems to be in a good shape, so there’s a chance you should be able to take the car for a spin if you want to purchase the Impala.



The odometer allegedly indicates 58,537 miles (94,206 kilometers), and they are said to be all original as well.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.