Most Popular Music App Broken on Android Auto Because Nothing Can Be Easy

2 This 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides a Mysterious Engine Under the Hood

1 These Two 1958 Chevrolet Impalas Come as a Pair, Hide Unexpected Surprises

More on this:

All Original 1961 Chevrolet Impala With Zero Repairs Flaunts Matching Numbers V8

The 1961 Impala marked the debut of the third generation, coming with a full restyle based on the GM B platform. Produced until 1964, this new generation also witnessed the launch of the SS version in 1961, while also waving goodbye to the Nomad name for the station wagon the same year. 21 photos



It’s an all-original



If this is something that sounds like something you’d want to park in your garage, the



The 2-door sedan flexes a 348 V8 engine under the hood, and it is paired with a 4-speed transmission. Air conditioning is also offered, though we’re not told if it’s still working or not.



On the other hand, if you’re wondering how come the car looks so good after all these years, it’s because it’s been stored in a garage. As a result, it didn’t have to deal with things like rain, sun, snow, mold, and eventually rust.



The odometer indicates 78,760 miles (126,751 kilometers), and given everything is original, there’s a chance this is the actual mileage of the car as well.



The Impala sells with the original owner’s manual, and while everything looks so good, make sure you also inspect everything in person before the purchase. We say that because, judging from all the photos that we also included in our gallery here, everything really sounds too good to be true. Including the pricing, that is, if this Impala is indeed an all-original example. All in all, 1961 was quite a big year for Chevrolet Impala, and the model we’re highlighting today offers a pretty good look at what this classic was all about six years ago. That's simply because it comes in a pretty rare combination that you can hardly find these days.It’s an all-original Impala featuring the original paint, upholstery, matching numbers engine, zero body damage and repairs, and zero modifications.If this is something that sounds like something you’d want to park in your garage, the Craigslist owner explains the Impala can be yours for $54,000, coming with a clean title and ready for a new owner.The 2-door sedan flexes a 348 V8 engine under the hood, and it is paired with a 4-speed transmission. Air conditioning is also offered, though we’re not told if it’s still working or not.On the other hand, if you’re wondering how come the car looks so good after all these years, it’s because it’s been stored in a garage. As a result, it didn’t have to deal with things like rain, sun, snow, mold, and eventually rust.The odometer indicates 78,760 miles (126,751 kilometers), and given everything is original, there’s a chance this is the actual mileage of the car as well.The Impala sells with the original owner’s manual, and while everything looks so good, make sure you also inspect everything in person before the purchase. We say that because, judging from all the photos that we also included in our gallery here, everything really sounds too good to be true. Including the pricing, that is, if this Impala is indeed an all-original example.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.