Google Officially Announces Android Auto Fix for SYNC 3

It’s been a while since Ford owners started struggling with incoming calls in their cars when running Android Auto on their head units, and up to this point, very little official information was available in this regard.
A long discussion thread on Google’s forums indicates the problem isn’t necessarily isolated and plenty of people are actually struggling with phone calls in their Ford cars.
Many of them can’t hear the person at the other end of the line, while others claim not a single word they say can be heard by their contacts.
But according to Google, the team at Ford is already investigating the whole thing, and while everybody is waiting for a fix, SYNC 3 users can just turn to an easy workaround.
First and foremost, make sure Android Auto isn’t running on the screen, as the phone needs to be connected to the head unit via Bluetooth. Google says this is a mandatory step because otherwise, you wouldn’t be able to make the next changes.
Once the phone is connected to Bluetooth, on the SYNC screen head over to Settings, open the Phone menu, and then select the option that reads Set Phone Ringtone. Next, just check Use Phone Ringtone, and that’s all. You can then connect to Android Auto and any calls should now work correctly.
No other information has been provided, but the good news is Ford is already working on a major fix, so expect an update to be released rather sooner than later. At first glance, the glitch happens in Ford cars with SYNC 3 exclusively, regardless of the phone you’re using to power the app, as owners of Samsung and Google Pixels have already confirmed the same behavior.
A Ford spokesperson has recently told us that an Android Auto bug-fixing update is scheduled to land in the spring, with more information to be shared at a later time. This is presumably the release that will also resolve this problem, so we’ll post a follow-up when we have more information on the ETA.
