Arctic Owl Concept Is a Spaceship on Water, Explorer With Superyacht Amenities

5 This 1966 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides a Mysterious Engine Under the Hood

4 These Two 1958 Chevrolet Impalas Come as a Pair, Hide Unexpected Surprises

3 All Original 1961 Chevrolet Impala With Zero Repairs Flaunts Matching Numbers V8

1 Rare One-Owner 1962 Impala Hides Something Special, Has No Idea What Rain Is

More on this:

Unmolested 1965 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Is Ready for Big-Block Muscle

The 1965 Impala is a model that made history in the United States as the first car whose annual sales exceeded 1 million units. 25 photos



Ebay seller



The interior and the windows are the only parts that got cleaned, and the owner says they also installed a new gas tank and made a series of quick fixes to get it up and running.



As you can easily tell from the photos in the gallery, this barn find comes with both good news and bad news.



First and foremost, the overall condition isn’t as bad as you’d expect it to be for a car this old and sitting in storage for so long. There’s indeed some rust here and there, and the interior needs plenty of fixes, including new carpets and possibly a new dash since this one is cracked. The radio is said to be the only thing missing from this Impala, so overall, it’s almost a



Under the hood, there’s a 6-cylinder engine paired with a Powerglide transmission, but the bad news is that it “smokes bad,” as the seller puts it. So it’ll need to be either rebuilt or replaced, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing as the owner claims they also offer a 1984 454 (7.4L) big-block unit with 47,000 miles (75,639 km) on the clock for just $1,000 more.



So, in theory, if you want to do a restomod and install a big-block unit on this



The Impala is currently available as part of an eBay auction, and the top bid at the time of writing is $4,550. In theory, that means finding a ’65 Impala these days should be easy as pie, but in practice, the whole thing is a lot harder than you’d be tempted to believe, especially if what you’re searching for is an unmolested example.Ebay seller spoilerecw claims the 1965 Impala they own is a survivor, as it’s been in storage since the early 1980s and hasn’t even been washed, all in an attempt to preserve its original looks.The interior and the windows are the only parts that got cleaned, and the owner says they also installed a new gas tank and made a series of quick fixes to get it up and running.As you can easily tell from the photos in the gallery, this barn find comes with both good news and bad news.First and foremost, the overall condition isn’t as bad as you’d expect it to be for a car this old and sitting in storage for so long. There’s indeed some rust here and there, and the interior needs plenty of fixes, including new carpets and possibly a new dash since this one is cracked. The radio is said to be the only thing missing from this Impala, so overall, it’s almost a complete 1965 example Under the hood, there’s a 6-cylinder engine paired with a Powerglide transmission, but the bad news is that it “smokes bad,” as the seller puts it. So it’ll need to be either rebuilt or replaced, but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing as the owner claims they also offer a 1984 454 (7.4L) big-block unit with 47,000 miles (75,639 km) on the clock for just $1,000 more.So, in theory, if you want to do a restomod and install a big-block unit on this Impala , the first step in this regard is ready to be made.The Impala is currently available as part of an eBay auction, and the top bid at the time of writing is $4,550.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.