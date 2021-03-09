Mansory’s “Gronos” Is the Meanest Mercedes-AMG G 63 Around, Boasts 838 HP

Rare One-Owner 1962 Impala Hides Something Special, Has No Idea What Rain Is

The 1962 Impala introduced several changes to the styling of the entire lineup but also under the hood, where Chevrolet decided to release an upgraded version of the 283 as a 328ci (5.4-liter) option developing either 250 or 300 horsepower. 9 photos



What we have here is a lot more special than a typical ’62 Impala. It’s said to be the Golden Anniversary SS model, which according to estimates, has been produced as part of a very limited series that included only approximately 350 units, so it goes without saying only a few of them can still be found these days.



First and foremost, eBay seller



The owner guarantees there’s zero rust on the car, but as always, we still recommend every potential buyer to closely inspect the car before the purchase.



The interior, on the other hand, is fully original and untouched, and everything is supposed to be working except for the radio.



This Impala has always been parked in a garage and has never been in the rain, and this is the reason it’s still in a pretty good shape with almost everything in working condition. It comes with power steering and power brakes, and the owner has also installed new tires that go with the car.



